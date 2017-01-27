Sheriff blasts Boston, Somerville mayors for vowing to harbor illegal immigrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - A well-known Massachusetts sheriff sounded off Friday after the mayors of Boston and Somerville vowed to harbor illegal aliens.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at slashing funding for “sanctuary cities” in America.

In response to the decision, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone spoke out against Trump, saying they would never turn their back on people seeking a better life.

Walsh made headlines when he said that he would use his own office to house immigrants at Boston City Hall.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson feels the mayors are putting themselves in the cross hairs of the criminal justice system if they go through with their claims.

“Title 8 of the U.S. Code specifically states that it is a criminal offense to conceal, harbor or shield any illegal alien from detection,” Sheriff Hodgson said in a statement. “If these elected officials follow through on their claims to harbor illegals in their homes or City Halls like they said this week, they would be in direct violation of the law.”

Trump is expected to sign a second order on Friday, which place an indefinite ban on accepting Syrian refugees and stop all entries into the United States from some majority-Muslim nations, according to his spokesman.

