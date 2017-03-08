Sheriff: Officer suspended for ‘disgusting’ Facebook comment

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement officer in Maryland has been suspended after he was accused of posting an insensitive comment on Facebook about two teenagers who were killed in a crash last week.

Authorities say Officer Robert Glover of the Charles County Sheriff Office used a profanity and wrote “shouldn’t have been driving that fast” on his personal Facebook page.

The post was referring to 17-year-olds Colin Bipat and Desmond Cook, who were killed in a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday after striking a light pole.

An 18-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement Monday that Glover has been suspended pending further administrative actions. Berry called the comment “disgusting” and says Glover has apologized on Facebook.

