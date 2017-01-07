Sheriff says 6 were wounded in airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement says there are six people recovering from gunshot wounds after the shooting at a Florida airport, decreasing that total from the number of eight given previously.

Sheriff Scott Israel gave the new information at a news conference Saturday, one day after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

He says three are in good condition, and three are in intensive care.

Five people were killed in the shooting.

