LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a teenager is charged with multiple counts of burglary after he acknowledged stealing women’s underwear from multiple homes.

York County Sheriff William King Jr. said Sunday they first received reports of three burglaries in Limerick on Sept. 30. Police say a woman told them she saw someone peeping in her windows.

After an investigation, police found the teenager who acknowledged breaking into several homes and stealing women’s underwear. King says the teen led officials to a hiding spot where they recovered nearly 70 pieces of stolen undergarments.

Victims identified most of the undergarments as theirs.

The teen has been charged with three counts of burglary, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

