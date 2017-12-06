BOSTON (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is working to inspect a ship that broke free from its terminal in Boston and damaged a pier before drifting away.

The Helsinki Bridge, an 1,100-foot container ship, came into Black Falcon Pier at the Paul Conley Container Terminal at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. But heavy winds caused several lines to snap, and the massive ship struck the pier, damaging it, before drifting away.

The ship is currently docked just outside Boston Harbor, pulled there for safe keeping by tugboats while crews inspect the ship for damage.

Officials said longshoremen were unloading the ship at the time of the incident, but nobody was injured.

The ship will eventually be towed back to its terminal.

