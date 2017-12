BOSTON (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is working to inspect a ship that broke free from its terminal in Boston and drifted out to sea.

Crews were able to anchor the ship named Helsinki Bridge a short time later.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The ship will eventually be towed back to its terminal.

