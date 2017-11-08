Ship that sank 75 years ago found off coast of N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A group of New England divers found a ship off the coast of New Hampshire that sank during the 1940s and now the team is sharing details about their discovery.

The S.S. William H. Machen was found this past summer about 300 feet below the surface, lying on its side. The ship sank in July 1942 after it collided with a cargo freighter. Since it happened during World War II, the ship was largely forgotten. The team said the ship was found in pretty good condition.

“New England wrecks are typically pretty dark and covered in anenomes, sea life, nets, stuff like that,” said Nathan Garrett. “This is actually a pretty clean wreck. A lot of growth on it but you can see it pretty clearly.”

A couple of dishes and a clock found onboard the ship confirmed its identity. The dive team hopes to find anyone who may have been on the ship when it sank and fill in research gaps.

