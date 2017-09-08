Shocking surveillance video shows man stealing car, running over owner

(WHDH) — Police in Lucas County, Ohio, are searching for a man who stole another man’s car and ran him over during the carjacking.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 30 around 5:45 a.m.

In shocking surveillance video released by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car can be seen entering a gas station, while another man got into the driver’s seat.

The driver ran out to stop the theft, but was driven over as the carjacker fled.

It’s not clear if the victim was injured during the incident.

