Shocking surveillance video shows men robbing, opening fire on driver in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video released Friday by Lynn police show two men robbing and then opening fire on a man inside a vehicle on Green Street.

In the video, two men in hoodies approach a man in a red Ford Mustang. It shows them carry out what appears to be a robbery before firing multiple shots into the car.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 2 a.m..

The victim, 39, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was wounded by one shot and grazed by two other bullets.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects.

The incident is under investigation.

