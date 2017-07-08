DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that happened on Friday just before 11 pm.

The alleged shooting took place on Tonawanda Street.

One person was sent to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

No names have been released.

This shooting is just the latest in what has been a very violent few weeks for Boston.

City leaders, including Mayor Walsh and Commissioner Evans, held a meeting to discuss gun violence throughout the city and possible solutions.

