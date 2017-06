DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police say there was a shooting in Dorchester around 10pm last night on Van Winkle Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

7News will bring you updates.

