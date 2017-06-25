Roxbury Police say there was a shooting around 12:25am on Sunday at 50 Bragdon Street.

One person, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he was walking into his building when he heard gunshots and was hit.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

