Shooting in Washington state has been labeled a possible hate crime

Kent, WA (WHDH) — A possible hate crime in Washington state is under investigation.

After police say a man, wearing a turban, was shot in the arm.

Witnesses say the man was outside working on his car Friday night when the shooter walked up, shot him and took off.

Police say this possible hate crime, is the first of its kind in the community.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but police say he is expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)