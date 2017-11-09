Shooting on busy I-95 in Providence shuts down highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities are swarming over Interstate 95 in Providence, following a midmorning shooting on the busy stretch of road.

Ramps to I-95 are closed out of downtown Providence around the area of the Providence Place mall Thursday. Several ambulances could be seen on an on-ramp to I-95 north next to the mall.

Providence Police Chief High Clements tells WLNE-TV that there was a shooting. Police did not immediately release more details.

They also did not immediately say whether the shooting was related to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier in the day. The cruiser was found abandoned in Providence, but police were still searching for a suspect.

Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and downtown.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)