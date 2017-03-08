Shooting survivor testifies in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who survived a double shooting in Boston’s South End in 2012 took the stand Wednesday in the Aaron Hernandez murder trial, recalling the moment his friends were murdered.

Aquilino Freire told the court that he was in the car on the night on July 16, when Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were allegedly shot dead by Hernandez, who was riding in an SUV.

Hernandez is accused of opening fire on the men outside the Cure Nightclub after he allegedly became enraged over “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks.”

“He was dying and I was just trying to talk to him,” Freire said of one of the victims. “He was trying to say something, but he didn’t.”

Multiple witnesses have been called to the stand in the trial, including a sweet sweeper and a man who heard the shots ring out.

