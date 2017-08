BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Roxbury, Sunday night.

Boston Police confirmed that one person was shot just after 9 p.m. near Walnut Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

