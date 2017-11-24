BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - It’s Black Friday and shoppers across the state are looking for the best deals possible.

Stores opened their doors early Friday morning, welcoming plenty of energetic customers.

Malls and shops are expected to be crowded throughout the day.

Doors opened at the South Shore Plaza around 12:30 a.m.

Video from the Best Buy at the Plaza shows people going in orderly, hauling off with big TV’s and other items.

On a day like Black Friday, people have to come prepared with a strategy to catch the best deals before they sell out.

“Me and my mom are a team so we help each other and stuff, so we both split off and figure out who wants what. That’s how we kind of make it work,” said shopper Sarah Pike.

According to RetailMeNot.com, the best items to buy on Black Friday are electronics, appliances and winter wear.

