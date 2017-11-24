BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – It’s Black Friday and shoppers across the state are looking for the best deals possible.

Stores opened their doors early Friday morning, welcoming plenty of energetic customers.

Malls and shops are expected to be crowded throughout the day.

Store doors opened at the South Shore Plaza around midnight.

“I would say it was much busier overnight than it has been in the past,” said Rick Tonzi, general manager of the South Shore Plaza.

Video from the Best Buy at the Plaza shows people going in orderly, hauling off with big TV’s and other items.

On a day like Black Friday, people have to come prepared with a strategy to catch the best deals before they sell out.

“Me and my mom are a team so we help each other and stuff, so we both split off and figure out who wants what. That’s how we kind of make it work,” said shopper Sarah Pike.

Some people feel that this shopping experience is good for family bonding.

“It’s one thing we’ve been doing for so long that it’s an excuse for the family to get together,” said Lisa Burrows, whose family calls themselves “Bella’s Elite Shopping Team.”

Isabella Coates, a member of the team, said, “We have fun and I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t move.”

The best items to buy on Black Friday are electronics, appliances and winter wear, according to RetailMeNot.com.

The site said the worst items to buy are the latest gaming consoles and gift cards.

