Shoppers stock up for the essentials before the incoming storm

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Winter weather worries have begun.

Parking lots and supermarkets were packed Monday night.

“It was busy the moment we opened the doors,” said Lawrence Market Basket manager Mike Sipsey.

Just when we thought Spring was around the corner, Winter makes a strong comeback.

And people are stocking up for the storm one bag at a time.

Market Basket employees are getting in a good workout as they move quickly to keep the lines going.

“When you see the lines down the aisle,” said Dee Hernandez” that is an eye opener.”

