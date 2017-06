The Global Financial Company says one in every five shopping malls in the US will be out of business within the next three years.

Between 20-25% of all American malls will close.

Customers are shopping online now more than ever.

The GFC says online sales will grow from 17% to 35% of retail sales by 2030.

