Shotgun stolen from Chelmsford detective’s home recovered, police say

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A shotgun that had been reported missing after a break-in at Chelmsford detective’s home has been recovered, police said.

Sometime overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, thieves broke into the garage of a Chelmsford police detective and stole several sets of keys. An unmarked police cruiser containing a loaded shotgun, along with a Saturn wagon, were stolen from the home.

Both vehicles were recovered Thursday, but the shotgun was taken from the cruiser. It was recovered Friday in Lowell after an intense search, according to Police Chief James Spinney.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

