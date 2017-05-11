Shots fired at apartment building in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Taunton Police are investigating after shots rung out at an apartment complex.

Crews were on the scene for hours early Thursday morning searching for clues.

The building is the Taunton Woods housing complex located on County Street.

Police say one person was shot.

Two people have been taken into custody, but not specifically for the shooting. One of those individuals was found in a wooden area.

One car, with what appears to be bullet holes, was also towed from the scene.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)