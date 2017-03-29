Shots fired during road rage incident in Easton, police say

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Easton are searching for two drivers after shots were fired Wednesday night in what they are calling a road rage incident.

Officers responded to Route 138 and found several shell casings along the highway, police say.

A worker for Columbia Gas was driving along the highway when his truck was struck by a bullet. The worker was not injured.

Police say the bullet hit the drivers side window but did not penetrate the glass.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of road rage.

Police have not released a description of the individuals involved.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)