Shots fired near Boston Public Schools headquarters in Roxbury

BOSTON (AP) - BOSTON (AP) — Police have responded to a report of shots fired in the lobby of the building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices.

There were no reports of injuries after the shooting Wednesday morning in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to broadcast reports, one person has been detained and a gun was recovered.

No additional information was immediately available.

BPD responded to a report of a shot fired in the lobby of the building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices.

