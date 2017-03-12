SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an incident outside a restaurant in Salem, New Hampshire that ended in gunshots.

According to police, a fight broke out early Sunday morning outside Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant on South Broadway.

Police say shots were fired during the altercation.

Officials at the scene reported finding shell casings and blood, but there are no suspects or victims at this time.

Police say no one is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Salem Police.

Shots fired during a fight that happened early this morning outside of Jocelyn's Mediterranean Restaurant

Please call 893-1911 with info. — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) March 12, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)