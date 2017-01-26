Show your love on Valentines Day by naming a cockroach

Bronx, New York (WHDH) — This Valentine’s Day a zoo in New York wants you to think outside the box when it comes to gift giving.

The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual Name-A-Roach event.

For a few weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, zoo goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.

According to the zoo herpetologist, nothing says love like naming a roach.

For a ten dollar donation you can download a certificate from the zoo’s website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach.

The proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.

