Showers, downpours, gusty winds on tap for Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heading out Thursday? Don’t forget your umbrella and jacket! Rain, chilly temperatures and gusty winds are expected throughout most of the day.

Scattered showers will turn heavy by mid-morning across eastern Massachusetts. The heaviest rainfall will arrive by late morning and last through the afternoon.

Make sure the kiddos have warm layers and rain gear today! Unfortunately, it's indoor recess for sure. #7News pic.twitter.com/nbJp78C1WO — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) November 16, 2017

The showers, accompanied by pockets of heavy rain, will persist through the evening commute before tapering off around 7:30 p.m. The chance for a spot shower will remain through 9 p.m.

7’s Wren Clair says rainfall totals will likely range between 0.25-0.75 inches, with most areas getting up to half an inch.

Make sure leaves aren't clogging your drains! Rainfall totals by tonight fall between 0.25-0.75". We're likely walking away with many locations seeing around 0.50". #7News pic.twitter.com/unaHTVqO4p — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) November 16, 2017

A wind advisory is in effect for Buzzards Bay, Cape Code and the Islands from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

There is a chance for isolated power outages and downed tree limbs and branches in the area.

Wind Advisory in effect mid-morning through this evening for south coast, Cape & Islands. Sustained winds out of SE/SW 20-30mph and gusts to 45mph. #7News pic.twitter.com/ecZzZ0D5sC — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) November 16, 2017

Most other areas will experience breezy conditions throughout the day.

