Showers, downpours, gusty winds on tap for Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heading out Thursday? Don’t forget your umbrella and jacket! Rain, chilly temperatures and gusty winds are expected throughout most of the day.
Scattered showers will turn heavy by mid-morning across eastern Massachusetts. The heaviest rainfall will arrive by late morning and last through the afternoon.
The showers, accompanied by pockets of heavy rain, will persist through the evening commute before tapering off around 7:30 p.m. The chance for a spot shower will remain through 9 p.m.
7’s Wren Clair says rainfall totals will likely range between 0.25-0.75 inches, with most areas getting up to half an inch.
A wind advisory is in effect for Buzzards Bay, Cape Code and the Islands from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.
There is a chance for isolated power outages and downed tree limbs and branches in the area.
Most other areas will experience breezy conditions throughout the day.
