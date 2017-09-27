Shuttles to replace part of Red Line due to Longfellow Bridge construction

BOSTON (WHDH) — Shuttle buses will be in use on the Red Line this weekend due to the construction project on the Longfellow Bridge.

Starting this weekend and continuing most weekends through mid-December, the Longfellow Bridge will be closed to traffic, including the Red Line. Shuttle buses will be used between the Park Street and Kendall/MIT stations.

As part of the five-year construction project, crews are replacing the train tracks and roadway on the bridge. Commuters are asked to be present during this phase of constrcuction.

The two weekends train service will be open are the weekend of the Head of the Charles Regatta and Thanksgiving.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)