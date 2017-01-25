Signal issues delay many MBTA commuter rail trains

BOSTON (WHDH) — Signal issues have delayed multiple trains on several MBTA commuter rail lines Wednesday morning.

Trains on the Greenbush, Middleborough, Needham, Worcester, Kingston and Framingham lines are delayed this morning as the MBTA works to solve signal issues.

Worcester trains are running 40-45 minutes late between West Natick and South Station, and several Needham trains are operating 15-30 minutes behind schedule.

The MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter feed announces to-the-minute updates on delayed trains.

