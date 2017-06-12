Signal problems causing ‘severe’ delays on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A signal problem on the MBTA’s Green Line is creating major headaches Monday morning for commuters in the city of Boston.
A reported manhole fire on Newbury Street is causing “severe” delays between the Park Street and Kenmore stations.
7’s Dan Hausle reports that “all signals” are down on the line and that “nothing is moving in the subway.”
No additional details were immediately available.
