Signal problems causing ‘severe’ delays on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A signal problem on the MBTA’s Green Line is creating major headaches Monday morning for commuters in the city of Boston.

A reported manhole fire on Newbury Street is causing “severe” delays between the Park Street and Kenmore stations.

7’s Dan Hausle reports that “all signals” are down on the line and that “nothing is moving in the subway.”

No additional details were immediately available.

#MBTA Greenline (D and maybe more) at a standstill. At (inbound) Longwood. Told "all signals down". Reports manhole fire Newbury street — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) June 12, 2017

#MBTA "Nothing is moving in the subway". According to my T driver. — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) June 12, 2017

Severe delays on GREEN line between Park and Kenmore. It's a nice morning to walk… #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) June 12, 2017

