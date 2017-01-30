Significant commuter rail delays due to Amtrak switch problem

The MBTA commuter rail is reporting severe delays in the morning commute due to an Amtrak signal issue.

According to the department’s twitter account, multiple delays have been reported on the Franklin, Stoughton, Providence, and Needham train lines.

In some cases these trains are running more than 65 minutes behind schedule due to signal issues and residual delays.

Other lines are being impacted by train traffic, such as the Newburyport and Rockport lines.

Riders who need additional updates should visit the MBTA website or the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account.

Due to Amtrak switch issue, Needham Line, Franklin Line and Prov/Stoughton Line are experiencing delays. Individual alerts will be sent. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2017

Needham Update: Train 606 has departed Needham Heights and is currently 30-40 min late due to Amtrak switch issue. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2017

Franklin Update: rain 740 is expected to depart Walpole 50-60 min behind schedule due to an Amtrak switch issue — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2017

Providence Train 806 (5:45 am from Wickford Junction) is expected to depart Wickford Junction 10-20 min late due to Amtrak switch issue. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2017

.Stoughton Train 907 (8:23 am from South Station) has departed South Station and is operating 20-30 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2017

