Significant commuter rail delays due to Amtrak switch problem

The MBTA commuter rail is reporting severe delays in the morning commute due to an Amtrak signal issue.
According to the department’s twitter account, multiple delays have been reported on the Franklin, Stoughton, Providence, and Needham train lines.
In some cases these trains are running more than 65 minutes behind schedule due to signal issues and residual delays.
Other lines are being impacted by train traffic, such as the Newburyport and Rockport lines.
Riders who need additional updates should visit the MBTA website or the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)