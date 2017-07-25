Significant delays expected due to Comm. Ave Bridge construction

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT is warning commuters to expect significant travel impacts later this week as the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement enters it’s next phase.

Shuttle buses will replace Green Line trains in certain sections starting on Wednesday night.

Further closures for the Mass Pike, MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak services will start this weekend.

For more information, visit the MassDOT website.

