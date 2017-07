LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Leicester Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that happened at Lions Park.

The driver allegedly smashed into a fence at the park, tearing it down.

Authorities say there were no injuries, but significant property damage.

There are no suspects at this time.

