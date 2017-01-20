CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — About 100 people are gathered in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse for a silent vigil against intolerance and violence during Republican President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The group is singing songs and praying after holding 10 minutes of silence during the beginning of Trump’s speech Friday. One sign says, “Evil can flourish only when good men do nothing.”

The Rev. Gray Fitzgerald, of Concord, says it is time to stand in solidarity with those who are “most threatened.” He says people must turn their anger into motivation to fight for a more peaceful and just world.

The vigil is sponsored by the Justice and Witness Ministries of the United Church of Christ NH Conference; the American Friends Service Committee; Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service; NH Peace Action; and the Equality Center.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)