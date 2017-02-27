LARIMER COUNTY, CO (WHDH) – A single-engine airplane crashed into a Colorado reservoir on Monday.

Two people were on board when the plane went down.

The two were rescued by divers and taken to a nearby hospital; their conditions are not known.

The FAA does not know the plane’s point of origin or destination at this time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

