Site of fatal auto auction crash reopens with safety measures in place

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The site of fatal auto auction crash in Billerica last week reopened Wednesday morning with additional safety measures in place.

The LynnWay Auto Auction held a prayer service at 8:15 a.m. before opening their doors to business. Three people were killed and several others were injured on May 3 when an SUV barreled out of control into a group people and crashed through a concrete wall.

The auction posted a message on Twitter Tuesday night about the service saying that all were welcome to attend the vigil, but that only licensed dealers would be allowed to attend the auction.

Exactly one week following the tragedy, hundreds showed up for the service, many with flowers in hand.

Investigators said an employee, in his 70s, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee when it accelerated and ran down a group gathered to bid on used cars. They believe the man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. His license has since been revoked.

Large concrete barriers have since been set up inside the auction house to prevent cars from veering out of their designated lanes.

“They’re painted in yellow. That’s a big difference. I mean, it’s considerably better than it ever has been,” said bidder Peter Mueller.

Additional first responders and safety workers will now attend the auctions as a precaution.

“The security measures in place now are a lot better,” LynnWay employee Scott Richards said. “People are less worried now.”

A portion of the proceeds from Wednesday’s auction will donated to the families of the crash victims.

