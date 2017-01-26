Six Flags New England makes Super Bowl bet with park in Georgia

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Super Bowl showdown draws betters every year, and this year two amusement parks decided to join in.

Six Flags New England and Six Flags Georgia have mad a friendly bet on the match-up on February 5.

If the Patriots win, the park in Georgia will have to undergo several New England changes, including renaming its famous “Skyscreamer” to “The Patriots Skyscreamer.”

If the Falcons win, the Agawam park will have to also rename a ride and serve Georgia’s famous peach pie.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)