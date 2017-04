Agawam, MA (WHDH) — A new virtual reality coaster is now open to the public at Six Flags New England in Agawam.

Riders will get the chance to experience the Galactic Attack Coaster.

The virtual experience gives riders the chance to feel like they are on a spaceship in the middle of a battle.

Six Flags is now open ahead of next week’s April vacation.

