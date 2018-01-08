Ski resort pays outstanding utility bills, avoids shutoff

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont private ski resort has paid its outstanding water and sewer bills, avoiding a service interruption.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports The Hermitage Club paid about $87,000 in past-due water and sewer bills to Cold Brook Fire District last week. An appeal had been scheduled Saturday after the club failed to meet a deadline Wednesday.

Company officials have attributed the club’s financial problems to lackluster weather last winter and declining membership. The club began collecting a $10,000 membership fee to offset debts.

Hermitage finance director Chad Bullock says the club is “working through all our payables.”

