Skydiver stuck in tree after accident in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials say crews in Dunstable are working Sunday night to rescue a skydiver who has been stuck high up in a tree for hours.

A technical rescue team responded around 7:15 p.m. to a home on River Street for a report of a skydiver who had become lodged in a tree after an apparent parachute malfunction.

The skydiver is stuck in a tree in the home’s backyard and about 70 feet off the ground. The man is not injured, but officials say he is tangled in thick brush.

Friends of the diver tell 7News that he has more than five years of experience. They say he tried to deploy his parachute at about 5,000 feet, but the line got twisted.

Rescue teams and firefighters from several surrounding towns have been called in to assist.

Crews are working to clear branches so rescuers can access the man.

