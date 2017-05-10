Sleep, coffee said to reduce chronic pain

There may be an alternative to medicine for managing chronic pain.

A new study says more sleep could do the trick.

The study was done by Boston Children’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Researchers found that chronic sleep loss increased a person’s sensitivity to pain.

But if you can’t get more sleep then taking something to stay awake, like more caffeine, could also help.

Both of those approaches worked better in the study than standard drugs.

