Slick Morning, Raw Day

We’re waking up to a soaker of a Tuesday morning, and very windy weather isn’t making for a nice addition to the forecast. Sleet & snow mainly north & west of 495 has made for a number of slick spots this morning. Snow is shutting down rapidly though, and during the morning commute, most locations that have seen some flakes could see some freezing drizzle/rain as we transition over to all rain by the mid-morning.

Although our High Wind Warning for the coast, Cape & Islands expires early this morning, count on winds staying feisty throughout the day. Our Coastal Flood Warning is in effect throughout the morning, expiring at 11 am. Widespread minor coastal flooding is expected, with pockets of moderate flooding also anticipated.

Last night/today’s storm is a slow mover that will continue to deliver wet and windy conditions throughout the day. Although heaviest and most steady rainfall was last night and early this morning, you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby throughout the day. Rain tapers off late tonight, and we’ll gradually chip away at our cloud cover during the day tomorrow. Your Wednesday forecast stays breezy, but temperatures stay mild in the upper-40s.

Allow some extra time on the roads!

~Wren