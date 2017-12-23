Slick road conditions cause fire truck crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews say winter weather was to blame for a crash in Waltham.

Crews were responding to an alarm when their truck slid on a patch of black ice.

The truck took down a power pole as well as several power lines.

Authorities say the incident could have been worse if not for a boulder that stopped the truck.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

