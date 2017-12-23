Slick roadways, freezing rain make for dangerous holiday travel

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Many in Southern New Hampshire are traveling for the holiday — New England style.

But traffic has been slow-going and slick in Londonderry, New Hampshire. State Police lowered the speed limit on highways from 65 to 45 miles per hour, and officials are warning people to stay home if possible.

RELATED: Visit the 7Weather page

Still, many say they’re willing to take their time if it means seeing family for the holidays.

“It wasn’t too bad,” said Eric Hewlett, who braved the conditions Saturday morning. “It wasn’t too bad at all.”

“I love it,” said Bryanna Roberts. “I love the snow. Bring it on, it’s New England.”

But slick roads and untreated sidewalks have made travel difficult for some. On Route 95 in Canton, roughly 30 crashes caused officials to close part of the highway for an extended period of time for crews to retreat the roads.

The highway reopened Saturday morning, but continued freezing caused State Police to impose a speed restriction to 25 miles per hour.

MassDOT says it has nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment out treating roads in Massachusetts this morning.

RELATED: Track the weather on interactive radar

State Police are asking everyone on the roads to slow down and leave plenty of space between the cars around you.

Conditions are expected to improve later Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)