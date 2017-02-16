Slimmer Pablo Sandoval eager to prove himself

FORT MYERS, FLA. (WHDH) – The high-priced Pablo Sandoval was among the many Red Sox positional players that reported Thursday for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida.

Sandoval enters the 2017 season with a lot to prove, especially after a woeful first two years in Boston.

The third baseman understands that he has to earn his job back and says he’s ready to make an impact on the team.

“Everything, I have to prove everything,” a much slimmer Sandoval told reporters. “Especially when you come off a year with injuries. You have to prove a lot of things to the team, your fans and teammates.”

Sandoval is now in far better shape than ever before and he wants his actions to speak louder than words.

“For me, it’s going to be a challenge to back on the field after I lost the whole year,” Sandoval said. “With the work that I did in the offseason, I’m going to be ready to be on the field.”

Sandoval is wiping the slate clean and is focused on succeeding.

“I’m concerned with winning games. That’s the main concern for me,” Sandoval said. “Get the team to the playoffs, get the team to win a World Series.”

Manager John Farrell said Sandoval has taken a big step toward reclaiming his job after getting back in shape.

Sandoval is confident that his weight loss will translate into success.

