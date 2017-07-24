MALDEN (WHDH) - Police say wet, slippery roads are to blame after a van crashed into a home in Malden.

Malden Police tweeted out a photo of the van Monday morning and say wet roads appear to have been the cause of the crash.

There is no immediate word on any injuries.

Police are urging people to allow extra braking distance when conditions lead to wet and slippery roads.

Wet roads appear to have contributed to this unexpected front door entry. Please allow extra stopping time for slippery roads. pic.twitter.com/IHXBQckCU1 — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 24, 2017

