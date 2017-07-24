MALDEN (WHDH) - Police say wet, slippery roads are to blame after a van crashed into a home in Malden.
Malden Police tweeted out a photo of a van Monday that had crashed clear through a home on Salem Street.
One person was injured in the crash. The Red Cross is assisting a family that lived there.
Police are urging drivers to allow for extra braking distance when conditions lead to wet and slippery roads.
