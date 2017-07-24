MALDEN (WHDH) - Police say wet, slippery roads are to blame after a van crashed into a home in Malden.

Malden Police tweeted out a photo of a van Monday that had crashed clear through a home on Salem Street.

One person was injured in the crash. The Red Cross is assisting a family that lived there.

Police are urging drivers to allow for extra braking distance when conditions lead to wet and slippery roads.

JUST IN: Images of damage left from a van that crashed into a Malden home. 1 person hurt & the @RedCrossMA helping family in home. #7news pic.twitter.com/Y0byorCYlW — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 24, 2017

Wet roads appear to have contributed to this unexpected front door entry. Please allow extra stopping time for slippery roads. pic.twitter.com/IHXBQckCU1 — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 24, 2017

