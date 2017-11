READING, MA (WHDH) — A slow-speed derailment has stopped a train near Ballardvale.

Officials say the stopped Haverhill Train 201 is 50 minutes late due to the incident.

Haverhill Line is expected to experience delays and busing due to a slow speed derailment near Ballardvale. Individual trains will be sent as necessary. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 20, 2017

Authorities plan on using busing to transport people due to this incident.

Haverhill Train 201 will end at Reading today. Buses will operate between Reading & Haverhill making all local station stops #7News https://t.co/P0rC5Iajmj — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 20, 2017

