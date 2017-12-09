WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a winter wonderland in Worcester, Saturday. The snow began falling at approximately 9:30 a.m., and continued on into the night.

The Worcester Department of Public Works says general plowing has begun. They asked for residents’ patience as they made their way throughout the city’s streets.

The declared winter parking ban remained in effect as of 7 p.m. Saturday, meaning city garages were opened to the public at no charge.

Leominster and Fitchburg also has parking bans in effect.

