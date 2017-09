PLAINVILLE, CT — A small plane slammed into a tree before crashing into a parking lot in Plainville.

The plane is registered to a flight school base out of Robertson Airport in Connecticut. The plane just missed cars in the parking lot when it hit the ground.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was the lone occupant of the plane.

